Accused serial hit-and-run driver deemed incompetent for trial in Summit, Salt Lake counties

Ahn Duy Pham, is charged with 10 attempted murder charges in seven separate cases — one in Park City and six in the Salt Lake valley.

Authorities believe he had been targeting women in crosswalks and along roads at random with his white 1999 Toyota Avalon from August 2023 to March 2024.

In Summit County Pham’s charges stem from a hit-and-run in the Sun Peak neighborhood that injured a Park City woman.

Court records show a 3rd District Judge in Salt Lake City has placed Pham in the custody of the Utah Department of Health of Human Services after experts determined he has multiple mental health conditions.

Judge Adam Mow’s Aug. 5 order says experts who evaluated the 28-year-old Murray man over the past year diagnosed him with schizoaffective and autism defective disorders.

The judge said Pham “cannot understand and appreciate the charges against him” and therefore can’t assist his defense team in responding to the charges.

State health officials have been tasked with restoring Pham’s competency so he can eventually stand trial, court records say.

At a hearing in Summit County Friday, 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik, accepted the finding in Pham’s Salt Lake case and set a competency review hearing for Sept. 25.

County prosecutors charged Pham with attempted murder May 8 for allegedly hitting a woman walking in the Sun Peak neighborhood with his car on March 5, 2024. She survived the incident but was bruised and had a cut on her head.

Court papers in the Summit County case say sheriff’s deputies used license plate readers and witness testimony to confirm the same vehicle hit the woman at the intersection of Sun Peak Drive and Bear Hollow Drive.

Pham’s phone data also showed it was in the Sunpeak area when the hit-and-run happened last March, investigators say.

The new charging documents state Summit County detectives reviewed Pham’s internet search history from February to March 2024, which included “homeless shelters for young women in Utah," “mass shooting,” “Utah hookers,” “ted bundy,” “the zodiac.killer,” “america’s serial killers” and “murda.”