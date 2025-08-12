Beulah Fire steadily grows amid hot, dry conditions in Summit County

Almost 400 people are fighting the blaze , with additional resources on the way from the Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 4, which took over firefighting operations this week.

About 10 aircraft are attacking the fire from the air to help firefighters on the ground. Many campgrounds and trail heads remain closed.

Meteorologists are monitoring incoming weather patterns and have installed Incident Remote Automated Weather Stations to support forecasting and decision-making.

National Weather Service A fire weather watch was issued for eastern Summit County and more than half of Utah as gusty winds and dry thunderstorms are expected through the end of the week.

The weather stations gather data to help responders predict fire behavior, prescription burning times, fire weather forecasting and canyon and ridge winds.

The National Weather Service predicts critical fire weather conditions and extreme heat for the eastern half of the state over the next few days.

Meteorologists are watching for dry thunderstorms in southwestern Utah later this week that could increase wildfire danger.