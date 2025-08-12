Preliminary results show eastern Summit County primary leaders

In Coalville a primary election will narrow for the mayoral and council races.

In the mayor’s race, where the top two will advance to the general election, Rory Swenson was leading with over 43% of the vote. Lynn Wood was second with 33%.

electionresults.utah.gov The first round of unofficial election results released Tuesday night for Coalville mayor.

For Coalville City Council, Matthew Boyer received 30% of votes followed by Jeff Peterson with 26%. Rounding out the top four were Colleen Goodman and Andrew Nelson. Steven Richins is trailing Nelson for the final spot in the general election by 11 votes.

electionresults.utah.gov The first round of unofficial election results released Tuesday night for Coalville City Council.

In Francis, primary voters are narrowing the city council race to four candidates. Riley Atkinson lead with nearly 30% of votes. Lynsi Stone and Clayton Querry were tied in second with 98 votes apiece, or 19%. Shana Fryer followed with 16%.

electionresults.utah.gov The first round of unofficial election results released Tuesday night for Francis City Council.

Henefer also had a primary to cut the mayoral field from three to two. Incumbent Kay Richins had over half the votes Tuesday night, followed by James Rees with 42%. Dawn Langston was third with nine total votes.

electionresults.utah.gov The first round of unofficial election results released Tuesday night for Henefer mayor.

The Summit County Clerk’s Office said another round of results will be released Wednesday. It was unclear Tuesday night how many ballots were left to count in the Summit County races.

Utah general municipal elections are Nov. 4, 2025.

Full election results for Summit County