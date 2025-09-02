Summit County composting facility appeals to stop a shutdown

The Eastern Summit County Planning Commission has revoked permits held by owners of the land where Spoil to Soil has been running its composting operations.

But the county won’t be shutting down the 45-acre Browns Canyon facility just yet.

County senior planner Amir Caus told KPCW the permit revocation has been appealed. In general, businesses can keep running while an appeal is pending.

But the facility’s future isn’t clear: the landowners have claimed Spoil to Soil is no longer operating. They told the county they enlisted an excavation company to run the facility instead.

Spoil to Soil subsequently told KPCW it is still open for business.

And the county planning department maintains the facility hasn’t abided by the terms of its permits — one for recycling and one for a tree farm.

Aug. 21, Caus presented the eastside planning commission with a host of photos and videos to make the case for revocation.

He said the land was not laid out in line with the county-approved site plan, and that other unpermitted work was taking place at Spoil to Soil.

Planning commissioners voted unanimously to revoke both permits, but they remain in place until the Summit County Council weighs in.

Spoil to Soil composts waste from myriad community partners, including the Park City Community Foundation.

The foundation collects food waste from residents and businesses as part of its Zero Food Waste initiative. It has said service won’t be interrupted regardless of the outcome with Spoil to Soil.

