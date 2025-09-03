© 2025 KPCW

Summit County reopens trails in High Uinta Wilderness as crews control Beulah Fire

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published September 3, 2025 at 3:54 PM MDT
Three helicopters, two "scooper" planes and over 180 people worked to contain the Beulah Fire Saturday.
U.S. Forest Service
Summit County has changed the evacuation order status of areas near the Beulah Fire as crews reach 65% completion of the Beulah Fire.

The Hinckley Boy Scout Camp was downgraded from “go” to “set” status.

That means there is still significant danger in the area, and those who choose to remain in that area should be prepared to evacuate at any moment.

The Christmas Meadows, Manorlands and Uintalands areas are in “ready” status, meaning people should prepare for evacuation and be aware of danger in the area.

Stage 1 fire restrictions remain in effect for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest and other unincorporated and state-managed land across Utah.

Closures remain in place for many roads, trails and trailheads, but crews have lifted closures on the Highline trail and trailhead.

Utah has seen more than 900 wildfires since Jan. 1, and the state is on track to see record numbers this year. More than 65% of the fires were human caused.
