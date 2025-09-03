Two Wasatch Back high schools rank in the top 30 in Utah

The U.S. News and World Report released data on almost 18,000 public high schools across the U.S. in August. To rank the schools, the digital media company used data on college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance and underserved student performance.

According to those statistics, Park City High School in Summit County is the fifth-best high school in Utah out of 218 schools. Park City ranks 909th in the U.S., putting it in the top 5% nationwide.

The high school was ranked first in the state’s college readiness index — the proportion of 12th graders who took and passed at least one Advanced Placement or International Baccalaureate exam — and in the college curriculum breadth index, which considers the proportion of 12th graders who took and passed AP and IB exams in multiple areas.

Almost 60% of Park City High students took AP tests this year and over 87% passed at least one of their AP exams.

Also in Summit County, South Summit High School is ranked 37th in Utah and North Summit High School is 63rd.

The AP participation rate at South Summit is 47% with 29% of students passing at least one AP exam this year. This puts the school at number 20 statewide for college readiness and 23 for college curriculum breadth. North Summit High School does not offer AP classes.

Wasatch High School is ranked the 30th-best high school in the state. About 35% of Wasatch County School District students took AP classes this year, with 26% passing at least one AP exam. These numbers put Wasatch at number 43 in Utah for college readiness and number 39 for college curriculum breadth.

South Summit has the best graduation rate in the Wasatch Back at 95%, with Park City and Wasatch close behind at 94%. North Summit’s graduation rate is 89%.

Silver Summit Academy in South Summit School District and Winter Sports School in Park City are unranked.

