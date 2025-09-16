Summit, Wasatch counties lift fire restrictions as weather cools

Summit and Wasatch counties are no longer under fire restrictions except in unincorporated areas of Summit County controlled by the Park City Fire District. Stage 1 fire restrictions remain for those areas.

Utah State Forester Jamie Barnes says even though the state has seen some improvement, conditions remain dry. Only a single spark is needed to start a wildfire.

Stage 1 restrictions prohibit fireworks, exploding targets and open fires except in established campgrounds.

Violating these fire restrictions is illegal and punishable by up to 6 months in jail and fines of up to $1,000.