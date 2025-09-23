Most Wasatch Back students are proficient in English, math and science

Each spring, Utah students take a state assessment to determine if they meet state learning standards. Those in grades 3-8 take the Readiness Improvement Success Empowerment , or RISE, test. Students in grades 9 and 10 take the Utah Aspire Plus test.

Both standardized exams test students' knowledge in English language arts, math and science.

According to results recently published by the Utah State Board of Education, most Beehive State students aren’t meeting state standards in any of those core subject areas.

Only 42.3% are proficient in math, 48.6% are proficient in science and 48%.4% are proficient in English language arts.

But three of four Wasatch Back school districts are performing better on average, with Park City School District in the lead.

Almost 73% of Park City students are proficient in English language arts, 60% are proficient in math and 71% are proficient in science. English saw the biggest increase in proficiency with an almost 12% bump from 2024. Park City students also improved their math and science scores by 4% and 5.5% respectively.

North Summit School District came in second for Wasatch Back math and science scores, with almost 58% of students proficient in math and over 62% proficient in science. Just over 52% of students were proficient in English language arts.

The scores were around the same as in 2024, with dips in math and science and a 2% bump in proficiency in English language arts.

Wasatch County School District students excelled in English, with almost 59% receiving proficient scores. Most students were also proficient in the other core subjects, with 56% in math and alsmot 58% in science. This year’s scores hovered around 2024 proficiency levels.

South Summit School District student scores were similar to state averages, with almost 47% proficient in English language arts, almost 43% proficient in math and over 47% proficient in science.

South Summit students saw the biggest gains in math, with an almost 7% increase in proficiency levels from 2024 to 2025. This year’s English and science scores were similar to last year's.

