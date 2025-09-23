Search underway for missing kayaker at Echo Reservoir

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Skyler Talbot says the missing man is in his 50s, and family members last heard from him around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

“We have at this point located a kayak that is believed to have been the kayak this individual was using here at the reservoir,” he told KPCW. “But at this time, the active search is underway.”

He said authorities are still trying to contact family members and are not yet releasing any more identifying information. It's unclear if anyone was with the man or if he was recreating alone.

Multiple agencies are engaged in the search, including Summit County Search and Rescue, North Summit Fire District, Utah Department of Natural Resources and Department of Public Safety.

Talbot says crew are using sonar technology to search beneath the surface of Echo Reservoir. There were no plans to suspend the search as of 8 p.m.

This is a developing story.