Flu, COVID-19 vaccines offered at Wasatch Back clinics this month

In Summit County, residents can get vaccines at drive-through clinics Oct. 7 in Kamas, Oct. 8 in Coalville and Oct. 9 in Park City. Each clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are also available at the Summit County Health Department locations.

Appointments are encouraged.

In Wasatch County, drive-through vaccine clinics are Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the event complex in Heber.

People can also get vaccinated at the health department building in Heber. Walk-in appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Wasatch County Health Department nursing director Gina Tuttle said residents over 65 should be getting vaccinated at a much higher rate.

“We’re so low in Wasatch County for the flu vaccine – we’re 20.1%,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “I thought that was abysmally low.”

For COVID-19 vaccines, both health departments will offer them without a prescription for people 65 or older and those with underlying health condition s.

Both flu and COVID vaccines are covered by most insurance providers.