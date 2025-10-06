© 2025 KPCW

Flu, COVID-19 vaccines offered at Wasatch Back clinics this month

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published October 6, 2025 at 4:20 PM MDT
The health departments in Summit and Wasatch counties are offering drop-in flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week across the Wasatch Back.

In Summit County, residents can get vaccines at drive-through clinics Oct. 7 in Kamas, Oct. 8 in Coalville and Oct. 9 in Park City. Each clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are also available at the Summit County Health Department locations.

Appointments are encouraged.

In Wasatch County, drive-through vaccine clinics are Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the event complex in Heber.

People can also get vaccinated at the health department building in Heber. Walk-in appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.

Wasatch County Health Department nursing director Gina Tuttle said residents over 65 should be getting vaccinated at a much higher rate.

“We’re so low in Wasatch County for the flu vaccine – we’re 20.1%,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “I thought that was abysmally low.”

For COVID-19 vaccines, both health departments will offer them without a prescription for people 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions.

Both flu and COVID vaccines are covered by most insurance providers.
Summit County
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler