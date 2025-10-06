Flu, COVID-19 vaccines offered at Wasatch Back clinics this month
The health departments in Summit and Wasatch counties are offering drop-in flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics this week across the Wasatch Back.
In Summit County, residents can get vaccines at drive-through clinics Oct. 7 in Kamas, Oct. 8 in Coalville and Oct. 9 in Park City. Each clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Vaccines are also available at the Summit County Health Department locations.
Appointments are encouraged.
In Wasatch County, drive-through vaccine clinics are Oct. 8 and Oct. 9 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the event complex in Heber.
People can also get vaccinated at the health department building in Heber. Walk-in appointments are available from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Oct. 31.
Wasatch County Health Department nursing director Gina Tuttle said residents over 65 should be getting vaccinated at a much higher rate.
“We’re so low in Wasatch County for the flu vaccine – we’re 20.1%,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “I thought that was abysmally low.”
For COVID-19 vaccines, both health departments will offer them without a prescription for people 65 or older and those with underlying health conditions.
Both flu and COVID vaccines are covered by most insurance providers.