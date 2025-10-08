© 2025 KPCW

Where to vote early in the Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:07 PM MDT
Brigitte Romoleroux proudly wears her “I Voted” sticker after voting at the Main Library in Salt Lake City on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. (Photo by Spenser Heaps for Utah News Dispatch)
Spenser Heaps
/
Utah News Dispatch
The Summit County Clerk’s office will test its voting machines this week ahead of November’s municipal general elections.

The logic and accuracy test is open to the public at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville Thursday at 10 a.m.

The machines are tested before each election to ensure they accurately count votes as marked.

The 2025 municipal general election is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Summit County early voting starts Oct. 29 in Coalville, Francis, Henefer, Kamas, Oakley, Park City and Service Area #3. Some residents will also vote on the West Hills incorporation and North Summit school bond.

Early, in-person voting is open through Nov. 1. Summit County drop boxes open after ballots are mailed Oct. 14.

In Wasatch County, early voting starts Oct. 25 at the county administration building for Charleston, Daniel, Heber City, Hideout, Independence, Interlaken and Midway.

Wasatch County drop boxes open Oct. 15.

New this year, ballots must be in a drop box or at recorder or clerk offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4.
Tags
Summit County 2025 Election
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver