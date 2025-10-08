Where to vote early in the Wasatch Back

The logic and accuracy test is open to the public at the Summit County Courthouse in Coalville Thursday at 10 a.m.

The machines are tested before each election to ensure they accurately count votes as marked.

The 2025 municipal general election is Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Summit County early voting starts Oct. 29 in Coalville, Francis, Henefer, Kamas, Oakley, Park City and Service Area #3. Some residents will also vote on the West Hills incorporation and North Summit school bond.

Early, in-person voting is open through Nov. 1. Summit County drop boxes open after ballots are mailed Oct. 14.

In Wasatch County , early voting starts Oct. 25 at the county administration building for Charleston, Daniel, Heber City, Hideout, Independence, Interlaken and Midway.

Wasatch County drop boxes open Oct. 15.

New this year, ballots must be in a drop box or at recorder or clerk offices by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 4.