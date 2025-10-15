© 2025 KPCW

Smoke from prescribed burn to drift into Summit County

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published October 15, 2025 at 3:27 PM MDT
Firefighters walk to a pile burn site in upper Mill Creek Canyon.
U.S. Forest Service Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest
Firefighters walk to a pile burn site in upper Mill Creek Canyon.

Summit County warns residents may see or smell smoke driving over the mountains from a prescribed pile burning in Salt Lake County.

Burns in Mill Creek Canyon are expected to continue through the weekend.

The U.S. Forest Service said the burns are conducted to reduce overgrown vegetation and help protect local communities, infrastructure and natural resources from wildfires.

Fire and county officials ask residents to not report the smoke or flames.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver