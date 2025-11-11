Oakley leaders don’t expect major city center decisions until new year

Residents of Oakley took to social media Tuesday to spread the word about a Wednesday public hearing on the future of city center development.

Once city leaders realized the hearing was still on the agenda, they called it off.

Councilmember Tom Smart told KPCW it was left on the city council agenda because of “a miscommunication with the developer.”

The hearing was supposed to be about the developer’s request to allow another gas station in town, which the Oakley City Planning Commission voted against.

The city council has the final say, and it was initially put on the council’s Nov. 12 agenda. It wasn’t removed until Nov. 11 since administrators needed to hear from the developer.

Now, Smart says not to expect any major decisions related to Smith’s proposed city center development until the new year.

That’s when new leadership will take over, including Mayor-elect Steve Wilmoth and two new councilmembers: Amy Regan and Chris Dillman.

Wilmoth told KPCW after the Nov. 4 election he believed the city center project was a key issue on the campaign trail. He's not opposed to development but doesn’t want to see it rushed.

The city council and planning commission held a joint discussion on the development Nov. 5.

There wasn’t consensus on adding another gas station on top of Dutch’s Service station.

There was more agreement on the need to build a post office that suits the city’s needs and help Smith restore the Oakley’s last remaining creamery building on state Route 32. He hopes to make it a restaurant.