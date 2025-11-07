Summit County has two new mayors on the east side

Most of the eastern Summit County mayors won their bids for reelection this year, including Kay Richins in Henefer, Jeremie Forman in Francis and Matt McCormick in Kamas.

In Oakley, there’s a changing of the guard.

Councilmember Steve Wilmoth unseated incumbent Zane Woolstenhulme by a more than 30% margin. Wilmoth said he’ll have his “hands full” with pending city center development, sewer plants, bridges and parks projects.

“It means a ton to me,” he told KPCW a day after the Summit County clerk finished counting ballots Nov. 5. “I think the voters have let that be known, that they want to see something different.”

Woolstenhulme said he was honored to have served as mayor but was “taken aback and disappointed by the election outcome.”

“What I’d hoped would be at least a two-mile race has turned into a mile run, but I’m committed to serve diligently to the end of my term," he said. “I congratulate Steve Wilmoth and the other newly elected members of the city council.”

In Coalville, Mayor Mark Marsh didn’t run for reelection.

Councilmember Lynn Wood and Rory Swensen, who is the chair of the Summit County Democratic Party, were vying to replace him. Swensen prevailed by a narrower 4.5% margin.

“That means that it's gonna be important for me to work with Lynn and her supporters as well,” he told KPCW. “But I do think that there was a strong message that was delivered by the voters … that they're looking for a fresh approach.”

Wood has two more years on the council before her term is up. She agreed that Coalville needs to come together to move forward.

“One of the biggest issues is that we bring those two sides together. That's what we want to do,” Wood said. “And I’m hoping that Rory is somebody that, you know, we can work together on this, and we can hear both sides of the issues and come to some good resolutions.”

In Park City, the mayoral race is still too close for either candidate's comfort. Councilmember Ryan Dickey leads Jack Rubin by 11 votes, according to the Summit County Clerk’s Office’s updated results.

Even though all ballots have been processed, results are not yet final.

The clerk still needs to verify some signatures, a process known as “curing” ballots. And it’s possible more overseas ballots could still arrive.

That means numbers could fluctuate slightly before the results are made official Nov. 18.

