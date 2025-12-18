© 2025 KPCW

Utah liquor stores celebrate season of giving with donation drive

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published December 18, 2025 at 5:09 PM MST
Utah liquor stores will be collecting donations through Feb. 28.
Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services
Utah liquor stores will be collecting donations through Feb. 28.

Starting this week, Utah state liquor store shoppers can pick up a beverage and leave a donation to support local charities.

Employees at the state’s 52 stores chose local nonprofits to support and will collect items for those organizations through Feb. 28.

The donations will help support food pantries, child and family services and animal rescues.

In the Wasatch Back, the drives will benefit Community Action Services and Food Bank, Peace House, the Christian Center of Park City, Nuzzles and Co. and the Wasatch County Children’s Justice Center.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver