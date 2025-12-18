Utah liquor stores celebrate season of giving with donation drive
Starting this week, Utah state liquor store shoppers can pick up a beverage and leave a donation to support local charities.
Employees at the state’s 52 stores chose local nonprofits to support and will collect items for those organizations through Feb. 28.
The donations will help support food pantries, child and family services and animal rescues.
In the Wasatch Back, the drives will benefit Community Action Services and Food Bank, Peace House, the Christian Center of Park City, Nuzzles and Co. and the Wasatch County Children’s Justice Center.