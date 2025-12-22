Francis gains 100 acres in two new ‘conservation subdivision’ annexations

Burton Ranch is the larger of two annexation agreements approved at the Dec. 11 Francis City Council meeting.

The council originally approved it last September, but it had been pending, a city staff report says, while Francis negotiated when the landowners would need to pay associated annexation fees.

Mayor Jeremie Forman said he’s usually opposed to changing when city bills come due for developers, but not in this case.

“In this instance, I think it makes a lot of sense to get that property annexed. It allows us to protect that open space that, without that annexation happening, we're unable to protect,” he said.

The developer, Richard Rapp with Annapurna Capital Partners, must set aside an acre of land for a trailhead for a future trail alongside Lambert Lane. Most of its 92 acres will be open space too.

The annexation is on the north side of Lambert, where the Weber-Provo diversion canal crosses the road. The land is held under Burton family trusts.

Francis City Burton Ranch annexation

The annexation will include 55 single-family home lots, half the amount originally proposed.

The other annexation is to extend the Frontier Acres subdivision, on the north side of state Route 35, from 11 to 19 lots. It’s owned by GSTHREE Works, a developer based in the Park City area, through an LLC.

The council approved the 11-acre expansion in November before finalizing it Dec. 11.

Francis City Frontier Acres annexation

Burton Ranch and the rest of Frontier Acres will enter Francis under conservation subdivision zoning, which requires 30% to 60% of the land to be communal open space. Both are allowed to sell homes at full price.