New Coalville mayor steps down from Summit County Democratic leadership

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published January 7, 2026 at 1:11 PM MST
Anne Kirvan (left) and Rory Swensen (right)
Parkite Anne Kirvan is expected to serve as interim party chair through the end of this year.

Coalville Mayor-elect Rory Swensen and two new councilmembers are scheduled to take their oaths of office Jan. 12.

So Jan. 7, the Summit County Democratic Party announced that Swensen is stepping down as local party chair. He told KPCW it was an honor to serve.

“I think we've accomplished a lot, but being elected mayor of Coalville, I think it's important both for the party and the residents of Colville that I focus on serving them. I don't want to do a poor job on both,” he said. “I think it's important to take a step back and be less partisan and more about accomplishing the things I need to accomplish for Coalville.”

The county party’s executive committee chose Park City resident Anne Kirvan as interim chair. County delegates must ratify her appointment at a meeting later this month.

“I'm super excited and really quite honored and happy to serve,” she said.

A press release from county Democrats said Kirvan boasts a “strong record of service, organization, and commitment to Democratic values in Summit County.”

Kirvan would serve as chair until the next round of Democratic party leaders are elected in 2027.

Separately, Kirvan is an artist. She’s also a founding member of the Pro-Active Alliance, a self-described nonpartisan women’s group that encourages local political dialogue by hosting events, workshops and demonstrations.
