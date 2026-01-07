Summit County asks residents to help name Skullcandy building

Before the building reopens to employees and residents, the county wants to give it a new name.

Residents can vote online for one of the three options for the building at the base of Utah Olympic Park in Kimball Junction.

PEAK or Public Engagement at Kimball Center

CIRC, or County Information and Resource Center

The Hub, for Junction Services Hub



The county plans to use the building as a library branch, DMV and council meeting space among other public-facing programs. It has hired GSBS Architects to plan the renovations.