Summit County asks residents to help name Skullcandy building

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 7, 2026 at 3:21 PM MST
The former Skullcandy headquarters is located on the west side of Kimball Junction.
Summit County
Summit County bought the Skullcandy building in July 2025 to repurpose it as the new public services building in 2026.

Summit County bought the Skullcandy building in July 2025 to repurpose it as the new public services building in 2026.

Before the building reopens to employees and residents, the county wants to give it a new name.

Residents can vote online for one of the three options for the building at the base of Utah Olympic Park in Kimball Junction.

  • PEAK or Public Engagement at Kimball Center
  • CIRC, or County Information and Resource Center
  • The Hub, for Junction Services Hub

The county plans to use the building as a library branch, DMV and council meeting space among other public-facing programs. It has hired GSBS Architects to plan the renovations.
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
