Snowmobile group seeks information on Uinta trail damage

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 13, 2026 at 5:29 PM MST
Deep tracks from a wheeled vehicle on a snowmobile trail in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.
Utah Snowmobile Association
Deep tracks from a wheeled vehicle on a snowmobile trail in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest.

The Utah Snowmobile Association is asking residents and recreators in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest to be on the lookout for cars on snowmobile trails.

The association says Jeeps, pickup trucks and UTVs have been seen on snowmobile trails in the Mirror Lake, Soapstone and Mill Hollow areas over the weekend.

Vehicles over 800 pounds are prohibited and face fines for trail damage and repairs.

The snowmobile association is asking anyone who sees illegal vehicles to report the incidents to the Utah Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Law Enforcement.

Mirror Lake Highway is closed to all vehicle traffic in the winter. It will reopen to cars in the spring once the snow melts.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
