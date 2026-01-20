Utah continues wildlife crossing projects in Wasatch Back, across the state

The Utah Wildlife Migration Initiative was founded in 2017 to better track and study the migration patterns of different wildlife and fish species in the state.

With that information, state officials were able to better understand where to build structures like overpasses, bridges, culverts, fences and “fish ladders” that help fish move up and downstream.

Out of the 11 projects, two were in the Wasatch Back.

That includes a wildlife/traffic study on state Route 248 between U.S. 40 and Kamas. The study provided recommendations and strategies to mitigate wildlife and vehicle collisions.

In Wasatch County, UDOT expanded U.S. 189 from Deer Creek to Charleston. The final part of the project includes installing a wildlife fence on the final patch of an unfenced area along the roadway.

The DWR says the fencing project ties into one of the highest-use mule deer underpasses in the state.