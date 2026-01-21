Utah Film Commission celebrates milestone in rural filmmaking

The Utah Film Commission says the productions generated more than $136 million in spending and created more than 2,600 jobs for Utahns.

Some projects were major productions, including HBO’s “Mountainhead,” which was filmed in and around Park City, and the CBS Original television series “Marshals,” filmed in Summit and Wasatch counties.

In southeastern Utah, Legendary Pictures’ “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” was filmed in Moab.

The film commission is also celebrating the recent increase in rural film production. Over the past four years, the Rural Utah Film Incentive has helped production bring more than $200 million to rural communities.

All 29 counties in Utah are now film ready, according to the commission.

Thousands of productions have been filmed in Utah over the last century including classics like “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid,” Thelma & Louise,” “Forrest Gump” and more recent series like “Westworld” and “Yellowstone.”