© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Utah Film Commission celebrates milestone in rural filmmaking

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published January 21, 2026 at 3:08 PM MST
(left to right) Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Steve Carell in "Mountainhead."
MACALL POLAY. SMPSP
/
Warner Bros. Discovery
A scene from the HBO movie "Mountainhead." The project was mostly filmed in a house near Park City.
(Left to right) Jason Schwartzman, Ramy Youssef and Steve Carell in "Mountainhead."

More than 35 productions were filmed in Utah in 2025 across 14 counties, including Summit and Wasatch.

The Utah Film Commission says the productions generated more than $136 million in spending and created more than 2,600 jobs for Utahns.

Some projects were major productions, including HBO’s “Mountainhead,” which was filmed in and around Park City, and the CBS Original television series “Marshals,” filmed in Summit and Wasatch counties.

In southeastern Utah, Legendary Pictures’ “Godzilla x Kong: Supernova” was filmed in Moab.

The film commission is also celebrating the recent increase in rural film production. Over the past four years, the Rural Utah Film Incentive has helped production bring more than $200 million to rural communities.

All 29 counties in Utah are now film ready, according to the commission.

Thousands of productions have been filmed in Utah over the last century including classics like “Butch Cassidy and The Sundance Kid,” Thelma & Louise,” “Forrest Gump” and more recent series like “Westworld” and “Yellowstone.”
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver