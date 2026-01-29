Park City nonprofit expands services to help new parents transition into family life

The Hive Family Collective has worked to support soon-to-be and new parents through education and connection since 2020.

Executive Director Kayla Kantor joined the organization about four months ago. She found her way to the group after using the services when her first son was born.

“I would take my newborn and I would go to coffee meetups,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour.” “It was so important for me postpartum with postpartum anxiety and feeling like, where do I go for answers, and how do I meet friends with kids that are the same age as me, who know the struggles, the hardships and also the joys of new motherhood?”

Kantor said the Hive offers more than 100 events from weekly support groups to hikes to coffee meetups.

Evening and online events were an important addition for Kantor who wanted to ensure the services were available to everyone, no matter their schedule.

“One of our greatest things we do is a speaker series every month. Everything is recorded and put online,” she said. “We have over 50 videos that anyone can watch on our website at any time, and that could be anything from sleep training and breastfeeding to how to start a will once you have a child.”

The videos are free online to all Summit County families.

The Hive will also now offer memberships for more in-depth parenting workshops and resources. Founding members can join through February for $50 a year. After that, membership rates increase to $100 annually.

“Hive membership involves at least three curated events per month,” Kantor said. “That's a parenting workshop, a toddler event and a parent or moms connection event.”

The Hive also offers online parenting classes in Spanish with the People’s Health Clinic.