Summit County man arrested for suspected child exploitation crimes

The 45-year-old man was arrested in the Pinebrook area by the FBI as part of a Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force investigation Thursday.

An affidavit filed with the Summit County jail in support of the arrest says the man is suspected of possessing and distributing child sexual abuse materials online.

It also states a monthlong investigation found the man’s internet communications allegedly included a statement about wanting to abuse a 9-year-old boy. He’s also suspected of allegedly using the internet to set up meetings with young boys.

A task force officer also wrote that investigators found the man was using online applications to try and thwart detection by police.

The jail document states that man is being held on suspicion of one court of first-degree felony aggravated sexual assault, one count of second-degree felony enticing a minor and eight counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, all second-degree felonies.

He’s being held without bail and no formal charges had been filed as of Friday.

Summit County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told KPCW that the department’s deputies assisted the FBI task force during that man’s arrest and a search of his home.