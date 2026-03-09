Legislation impacting growth in Summit, Tooele counties fails

House Bill 457 passed on the last day of the 2026 Legislative General Session, but lawmakers stripped out the parts that concerned Summit County.

One version of it would’ve required Summit and Tooele counties to plan for new urban growth in their general plans.

Since the developer Ivory Homes spoke in support of the bill, Summit County leaders speculated it was a way for the company to advance its interests in Browns Canyon and the Hoytsville area.

But on March 3 the bill sponsor Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, deleted that part of the proposal.

Now, HB457 remains focused on unincorporated pockets on land in Weber County. It would require those “islands” to annex into the city or town that surrounds them.

HB457 was awaiting Gov. Spencer Cox’s signature as of Monday.