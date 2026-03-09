© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Legislation impacting growth in Summit, Tooele counties fails

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published March 9, 2026 at 2:00 PM MDT
The white barn in Browns Canyon is one of the most visible parts of the Garff-Rogers Ranch, as is the western movie set behind it.
Connor Thomas
/
KPCW
Ivory Homes has an application pending with Summit County to create new zoning on land around the white barn in Browns Canyon.

Utah lawmakers deleted part of a bill requiring the two areas to plan for additional "metropolitan growth."

House Bill 457 passed on the last day of the 2026 Legislative General Session, but lawmakers stripped out the parts that concerned Summit County.

One version of it would’ve required Summit and Tooele counties to plan for new urban growth in their general plans.

Since the developer Ivory Homes spoke in support of the bill, Summit County leaders speculated it was a way for the company to advance its interests in Browns Canyon and the Hoytsville area.

But on March 3 the bill sponsor Rep. Jim Dunnigan, R-Taylorsville, deleted that part of the proposal.

Now, HB457 remains focused on unincorporated pockets on land in Weber County. It would require those “islands” to annex into the city or town that surrounds them.

HB457 was awaiting Gov. Spencer Cox’s signature as of Monday.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
Related Content