Save money by pre-registering for Running with Ed

More than a thousand people participate in the annual relay race which aims to raise $250,000 to support local students. All proceeds from the event go back into Park City classrooms. The event is hosted by the Park City Education Foundation and Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow says it’ll be held on May 16.

“Running is a bit of a misnomer,” Billow said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” Monday. “You could call it walking with Ed. You could call it strolling with Ed. You could run one leg and then go to the field house for the awesome finish party. We don't time it. It really is just a great celebration of education.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Park City Education Foundation Jen Billow, Allison Zarkos, and Noah Singer . Listen • 11:04

Those who sign up early can save $50 off the $150 registration fee. The first 50 people to register will also receive a Skullcandy speaker and a Chomp doughnut.

“And that includes the race, the finish party afterward with food and drink. Lots of fun face painting for the kids you're running with, a t-shirt…”

Park City Mountain also contributes funds to spur a friendly competition between district schools. The school with the most registrations will receive $5,000.

A multi-year participant, Noah Singer, also known as “The Purple Crayon,” is a big supporter of the foundation and stepped up to serve as this year’s fundraising chair.

“My role here is to just rally the community, to be here to get people motivated to fundraise themselves to help kind of set a strategy of what to talk about, how to how to raise a few bucks,” Singer explained. “If everybody running raised $200, we would be there. And some people raise a lot more. We're incredibly grateful for that.”

There are eight legs to the relay, and teams can include up to eight people. Those looking to join a team can email runningwithed@gmail.com .