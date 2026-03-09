Monument aims to spotlight indigenous history in Heber Valley

When white settlers first arrived in what is now known as the Heber Valley, Chief Tabby-To-Kwanah was a leader in the Timpanogos Nation.

Chief Tabby, as he is commonly known in Wasatch County, was instrumental in peace treaty negotiations between Latter-day Saints and indigenous people in the Heber Valley after his people were forced off their land.

Now, the Wasatch Community Foundation and the Sons of the Utah Pioneers want to honor Chief Tabby and his son, Tom Tabby, who is buried in the Heber City Cemetery.

Marvin Rust, who shared his proposal with the Wasatch County Council March 4, said a grave marker was installed for Tom Tabby decades ago, but it has deteriorated in quality.

“We’re putting in a new marker and a new monument, and we’d like to invite all of you to attend that, as in, respecting that different groups that have differing perspectives on life can come together.”

Rust said he thinks Heber Valley residents should do more to respect the indigenous people who first lived in the valley and honor their history.

“I have met with direct descendants of Chief Tabby, and they are delighted that we’re doing this; I’ve also met with the chief executive of the Timpanogos Ute Council, and she couldn’t be more delighted,” he said.

The ceremony will be on Saturday afternoon, May 2, in the cemetery. The new memorial will include a statue and a historical plaque.

The history of the relationship between indigenous people and Latter-day Saint settlers is a troubled one.

As KUER reported March 2, conflict between the two groups led Brigham Young to approve an order to kill any indigenous people who put up a fight. There are only about a thousand members of the Timpanogos Nation alive today, and they want to see church and state leaders formally apologize for and rescind that extermination order.