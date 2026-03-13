Wasatch Back GOP, Democratic parties invite caucus night participation

Caucus meetings play a central role in selecting candidates for the ballot during election years. The meetings also lay the foundation for party policies and strategies.

At precinct meetings, neighbors elect local party leaders and choose delegates to represent them at county and state candidate nominating conventions.

On Tuesday, March 17, Summit County Republicans are holding meetings in three locations beginning at 6 p.m.:



In the Park City-area, voters will gather at Ecker Hill Middle School;

Kamas voters can attend caucus meeting at South Summit High School;

North Summit High School will host the GOP meeting in Coalville.



Summit County Democrats will also hold three precinct meetings from 6 to 8 p.m.:



Park City precinct voters will meet at the Park City High School cafeteria;

North Summit’s meeting is at the Kamas library community room;

In Coalville, the meeting is set for the North Summit Middle School.



In Wasatch County, Republicans will caucus at Wasatch High School in Heber City. Registration begins at 6 p.m. and the meeting starts at 7 p.m.