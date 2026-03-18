Untitled Warner Bros. project, others to film in Utah in spring 2026

The projects include a mix of feature films and episodic series, several from local teams, and will spread work across 11 counties.

Independent film “Noah’s Big Adventure” will be done exclusively in Summit County while “One Beautiful Life” will film across the Wasatch Back.

The streaming project, “Miracles in Motion,” is shooting in Wasatch County among other areas.

Work on the three projects begins in the spring.

The seven new productions, including an untitled Warner Bros. project, are expected to generate $12.6 million for the state and create more than 600 new local jobs.