© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Untitled Warner Bros. project, others to film in Utah in spring 2026

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 18, 2026 at 3:11 PM MDT
A camera on the set of the 2020 production "Forever is Now," filmed in Utah
Local Studio
/
Utah Film Commission
A camera on the set of the 2020 production "Forever is Now," filmed in Utah

The Utah Film Commission says seven new productions have been green-lit for state film incentives; three will be in the Wasatch Back.

The projects include a mix of feature films and episodic series, several from local teams, and will spread work across 11 counties.

Independent film “Noah’s Big Adventure” will be done exclusively in Summit County while “One Beautiful Life” will film across the Wasatch Back.

The streaming project, “Miracles in Motion,” is shooting in Wasatch County among other areas.

Work on the three projects begins in the spring.

The seven new productions, including an untitled Warner Bros. project, are expected to generate $12.6 million for the state and create more than 600 new local jobs.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver