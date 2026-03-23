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Summit County Democrats open applications for interim county clerk

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:41 PM MDT
Park City High School.
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
The meeting will be at the Park City High School April 7.

The Summit County Democratic Party will nominate an interim county clerk after Eve Furse announced she will step down in April.

The party is seeking applicants for the position. Candidates must be registered Summit County voters and have lived in the county for at least one year. They have until March 31 to apply.

Applications can be emailed to party chair Anne Kirvan until March 31 at 5 p.m.

The party will submit a nominee to the Summit County Council, which will appoint a replacement to serve the remainder of Furse’s term through December.

The Summit County Democratic Party will meet at Park City High School April 7 at 7 p.m. to select a nominee. The convention is open to the public but only accredited party delegates will vote.

Furse announced her resignation earlier this month. Her final day is April 8.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver