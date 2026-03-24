Park City Planning Commission to review Park City Mountain lift upgrade applications

Park City Mountain filed two applications to upgrade Silverlode Express, Eagle and Eaglet chairlifts in January. The Park City Planning Commission will review the plans Wednesday and have the opportunity to ask questions or request more information.

One application seeks to upgrade the Silverlode Express from a six-passenger detachable lift to an eight-passenger detachable lift. The lift alignment would remain largely the same.

The other application involves modernizing the 30-year-old Eagle and Eaglet chairlifts. They would be replaced with a 6-passenger detachable chairlift and mid-mountain station.

Both lifts would require new terminal buildings at the top and bottom.

Park City Planning Director Rebecca Ward said the resort has submitted a comprehensive application including an evaluation of erosion and vegetation.

“The planning commission will be looking at how these have been designed and planned, and as staff has evaluated the sensitive lands and the proposal, there are some consolidations,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” March 24. “Instead of having two ridge line disturbances, the Eagle will consolidate that into one.”

The resort has also included two wildlife mitigation reports as part of the applications.

“The recommendations is that a wildlife biologist be involved in this process and that they can advise on protection of habitats, consider avian breeding seasons and really protect against the noxious and invasive weeds, not only during construction, but for the years following,” Ward said.

Park City Mountain submitted similar applications via an administrative process in the 2021-2022 ski season. However, the plans were stalled after four locals contested approvals and the planning commission and court agreed .

Ward said the new applications are for conditional use permits, which is a different, more robust process that includes several public hearings. The planning commission is treating the applications as independent of one another as well.

Parkites showed support for the two lifts at an open house in February. There will be more opportunities for public feedback in the future.