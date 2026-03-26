UDOT traffic projects to close I-80, shift traffic in Wasatch Back

UDOT announced it will start 176 new construction projects this year worth $2.8 billion. The department is also continuing work on 57 other projects.

That includes a $105 million road widening project on U.S. 189 in Wasatch County. This year, crews will continue to excavate the hillside for future northbound lanes.

Later this year traffic will be temporarily shifted onto the new northbound lanes so crews can begin work on the southbound side and install a new traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. 189 and state Route 113.

In Summit County, UDOT will work on improvements to Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon.

The $73 million project includes repaving I-80 from Mountain Dell to Lambs Canyon and replacing two 50-year-old bridges near Jeremy Ranch.

I-80 will close at Jeremy Ranch during the bridge replacement. The project will begin this spring or early summer.

Both Wasatch Back projects are expected to be completed in 2027.