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Protesters to gather Saturday for ‘No Kings’ rallies in Wasatch Back

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published March 26, 2026 at 2:14 PM MDT
Over 200 protesters waved signs as travelers honked in solidarity during a "No Kings" protest in Heber City, June 14, 2025.
Kristine Weller
/
KPCW
Over 200 protesters waved signs as travelers honked in solidarity during a "No Kings" protest in Heber City, June 14, 2025.

Thousands of Americans will gather March 28 for “No Kings” rallies across the country, including in Park City and Heber.

Protesters will gather on Heber’s Main Street at 11 a.m. and in front of the PEAK Center, formerly the Skullcandy Building, at 1 p.m. in Summit County for the third rally of its kind.

The Heber City rally will begin near the Timpanogos Valley Theater. Protesters are expected to gather along Main Street until noon.

In Summit County, protesters will gather at the PEAK Center parking lot before marching on the paved path along state Route 224 until 2:30 p.m.

The organization began in 2025 with a single day of protesting the Trump administration’s policies with an emphasis on nonviolent action. Now, a thousand peaceful protests are planned across the U.S. including in Puerto Rico on Saturday. Volunteers are also hosting a rally in Ecuador.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver