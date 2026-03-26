Protesters to gather Saturday for ‘No Kings’ rallies in Wasatch Back

Protesters will gather on Heber’s Main Street at 11 a.m. and in front of the PEAK Center, formerly the Skullcandy Building, at 1 p.m. in Summit County for the third rally of its kind.

The Heber City rally will begin near the Timpanogos Valley Theater. Protesters are expected to gather along Main Street until noon.

In Summit County, protesters will gather at the PEAK Center parking lot before marching on the paved path along state Route 224 until 2:30 p.m.

The organization began in 2025 with a single day of protesting the Trump administration’s policies with an emphasis on nonviolent action. Now, a thousand peaceful protests are planned across the U.S. including in Puerto Rico on Saturday. Volunteers are also hosting a rally in Ecuador.