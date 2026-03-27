What to know ahead of Utah’s primary elections

Registered voters have until 5 p.m. April 1 to switch party affiliation to be able to vote in the primary. Voters can change their affiliation online, by mail or in person at their county clerk’s office.

In the Wasatch Back, the Summit County Republican nominating convention is March 31 at Ecker Hill Middle School. Delegates will officially nominate Suni Woolstenhulme, who is running unopposed, as the Republican candidate for county clerk.

Attendees must RSVP and be registered Republicans.

The Summit County Democrats will host an open convention April 7 at Park City High School for voters to meet candidates. Delegates will also elect an interim county clerk ahead of the 2026 General Election. All are welcome to attend.

In Wasatch County, the GOP will also meet April 7 for its nominating convention at Rocky Mountain Middle School. Attendees must bring identification and be registered Republicans.

The Wasatch County Democrats will meet April 8 at the Wasatch Fire District community room in Heber. The convention is open to the public.

Utah residents who aren’t registered to vote and would like to receive a primary ballot in the mail must register by 5 p.m. June 12. Otherwise, residents can register in-person on the day of the primary.

More information about Utah's local and statewide elections and how to register to vote can be found at vote.utah.gov.