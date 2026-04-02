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Where to find Easter eggs in the Wasatch Back this weekend

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 2, 2026 at 4:05 PM MDT
Hunters ready to collect Easter Eggs at the annual Basin Recreation Easter Egg Scramble at Matt Knoop Park.
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Hunters ready to collect Easter Eggs at the annual Basin Recreation Easter Egg Scramble at Matt Knoop Park.

The Wasatch Back will celebrate Easter April 3 with free egg hunts.

Lea este artículo en español aquí.

In Summit County, Basin Recreation will host its annual Easter Egg Scramble at Willow Creek Park.

The free hunt for kids 10 and under begins at noon. Registration is recommended.

Weather may move the Basin Rec. hunt to the turf field at nearby Matt Knoop Park.

In Wasatch County, Heber Police will host the third annual first responder egg hunt and pancake breakfast at the police station. The pancake breakfast starts at 10 a.m. followed by egg hunts by age group at 11 a.m.

Snyderville Basin Recreation is a financial supporter of KPCW
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver