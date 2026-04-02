Where to find Easter eggs in the Wasatch Back this weekend

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In Summit County, Basin Recreation will host its annual Easter Egg Scramble at Willow Creek Park.

The free hunt for kids 10 and under begins at noon. Registration is recommended.

Weather may move the Basin Rec. hunt to the turf field at nearby Matt Knoop Park.

In Wasatch County, Heber Police will host the third annual first responder egg hunt and pancake breakfast at the police station. The pancake breakfast starts at 10 a.m. followed by egg hunts by age group at 11 a.m.

Snyderville Basin Recreation is a financial supporter of KPCW.