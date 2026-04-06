Summit County identifies man found dead in Browns Canyon

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The Summit County Sheriff's Office says Manuel Juan Sanchez, 46, was left on High View Road in Browns Canyon March 26.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot could not confirm where he lived, although investigators believe he was likely killed at his wife’s Midvale apartment.

The Midvale woman and her boyfriend have been arrested on suspicion of desecrating a body and obstructing justice for dumping Sanchez in rural Summit County.

Based on a preliminary autopsy, the sheriff’s office believes Sanchez died from blunt force trauma to the head from a hammer. Deputies found a hammer and bloody blanket at the Midvale apartment.

Talbot said the wife and her boyfriend both deny killing Sanchez, although they allegedly admit to dumping his body.

“We've got the girlfriend saying the boyfriend was responsible for the homicide. And on the inverse, we have the boyfriend saying the girlfriend was responsible,” he said.

Both the woman and the boyfriend, a Layton resident, remained in the Summit County jail without bail as of Monday. They had not been charged with a crime.

“Our investigators will work very closely with the attorney's office to ensure that those charges are appropriately filed and filed towards the correct individuals,” Talbot said.

FULL INTERVIEW: Sgt. Skyler Talbot on "Local News Hour" Listen • 13:48

If the woman and her boyfriend aren’t charged this week, they’ll be released from jail.

Under Utah law, people held without bail are typically released on the fourth day after their arrest if they’re not charged with a crime.

Prosecuting attorneys can also ask a judge for an extra three days to file charges.