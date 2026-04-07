Park City Leadership Class 32 unveils class project: Summit County murals

The leadership class chose artist Anna Nizhoni’s proposal for the 2026 group project. She says the Summit County mural project is a community-powered public art effort.

“We're creating murals that highlight local causes and reflect the values and identity of the area,” she said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour,” April 7. “The goal is to bring together nonprofits, real estate with available wall space and volunteers to activate these public spaces and integrate art into our everyday life.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Anna Nizhoni, Bailey Quinn and Scott van Hartesvelt Listen • 11:32

The group hopes people across Summit County get involved. Community members can join the effort by completing a short survey.

“It's going to be like a giant paint-by-number, so anybody can participate, whether it's kids or adults or artists, or anybody, even if they don't have painting experience, and I'll be leading that charge and directing the painting process,” she said. “But the idea is to get as many community members involved as possible.”

Class members have divided into six groups to move the project forward – from design and permitting to coordinating with property owners and volunteers.

Class 32 member Bailey Quinn says the project resonated with the group because of its collaborative nature and ability to draw on everyone’s strengths.

“Not only can every member of our class, which is kind of amazing, to walk in and be like, we're going to choose a project today, and everybody's going to be part of this new team, and we don't necessarily work in the same office, so to speak,” she said. “So, it's, it's been a great way to really learn how to collaborate and to see how people can really exercise their strengths, which is inherent to the purpose of Park City Leadership.”

Property owners with blank walls and nonprofits with messages to share are encouraged to take the survey by the end of the month. Those who prefer to support the project financially – by helping cover paint costs or sponsoring a mural – are also invited to contribute.

