UDOT received over 700 bypass comments. Here’s how they’ll shape the final route

For residents of the Heber Valley, Jan. 7 marked a significant milestone in what’s been a decades-long process: the Utah Department of Transportation announced plans to build a highway through part of the North Fields.

Over the 60-day public comment period that followed, UDOT received hundreds of comments about the bypass, which is intended to help alleviate congestion and draw semi-truck traffic away from Heber City’s Main Street.

All the comments are now available on the project website. They illustrate a wide range of community perspectives: some are heartbroken about the valley’s changing landscape, others afraid of potential environmental impacts, still others eager for traffic solutions.

Midway residents Richard and Kristin Finlayson were among those with concerns about how the bypass might affect groundwater in the valley.

“Highway runoff carries a toxic cocktail of petroleum residues, heavy metals, tire particulates, and de-icing chemicals,” they wrote. “Over decades, even well-designed drainage systems fail, and the consequences of aquifer contamination are effectively irreversible.”

Heber City resident Johnny Young said it’s a bad idea to put the highway near the new Deer Creek High School, which is slated to open this fall.

“It raises obvious concerns about safety, traffic, air quality and noise around a school where hundreds of students arrive and leave every day,” he wrote. “Placing major highway infrastructure directly next to a school feels like poor planning and something our community will regret long-term.”

And others said faster travel times aren’t worth the costs of the project, like Kathleen Howell.

“Are we really at the point where we are willing to sacrifice farmland, wetlands and groundwater aquifers because we’ve all become too impatient to sit in traffic?” she said.

She said developers in the Heber Valley should be required to invest in public transit instead.

Lifelong Heber Valley resident Andrew Ivie was one of those who supported UDOT’s choice. In a letter, he said the community needs better infrastructure to support its growth, and he was reassured by UDOT’s environmental mitigation plan.

Barbara Hansen said the bypass was overdue.

“We have waited way too long for this, and I think that plan B is the most sensible one,” she told UDOT.

Elected officials also entered the fray.

All seven Wasatch County councilmembers, the Charleston mayor, the Midway mayor and the city’s five councilmembers, the Heber City mayor and councilmembers Aaron Cheatwood, Morgan Murdock and Yvonne Barney signed a joint letter to UDOT. State leaders Mike Kohler and Ron Winterton also signed on. The group wants UDOT to consider shifting the highway closer to the existing U.S. 40, to minimize disruption to the North Fields.

UDOT regional spokesperson Wyatt Woolley said the agency will respond to the comments in the final environmental impact statement, which will be published in late 2026.

UDOT must study how any suggested changes to the route would affect travel times, homes and businesses, and environmental resources.

“We have to look at it and see: does it still fit the purpose and need?” he said. “We have to weigh the pros and cons of whether it’s better or worse.”

Once the environmental impact statement is finalized, UDOT will also create the “record of decision,” which means submitting the plans to the Federal Highway Administration.

Only after that will UDOT be able to pursue funding for the $760 million project.