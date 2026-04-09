Trails close amid Summit County 224 widening project

Starting April 10, the Millennium Trail on the west side of state Route 224 between Landmark Drive and Olympic Parkway will be restricted.

A detour will divert users to the east trail using the underpass, which will remain open during construction.

The McLeod Creek trail on the east side of state Route 224 will be restricted north of Silver Springs Drive to Canyons Resort Drive.

Trail users can take the gravel trails off Old Ranch Road or the Millennium South paved trail and detour through Bear Hollow Drive.

There will also be a dedicated bike lane on Route 224 for southbound cyclists starting just north of Sun Peak Drive to Canyons Resort Drive.

The trails are expected to reopen in November.