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Trails close amid Summit County 224 widening project

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 9, 2026 at 3:31 PM MDT
The Millenium trail spans both Park City proper and the unincorporated Snyderville Basin. Now trails officials on both sides of the border have instituted a uniform speed limit of 15 mph.
Grace Doerfler
/
KPCW
The Millennium trail spans both Park City proper and the unincorporated Snyderville Basin.

Some sidewalks and multi-use trails in Park City and the Snyderville Basin will be closed or rerouted during the construction of High Valley Transit’s new bus rapid transit project.

Starting April 10, the Millennium Trail on the west side of state Route 224 between Landmark Drive and Olympic Parkway will be restricted.

A detour will divert users to the east trail using the underpass, which will remain open during construction.

The McLeod Creek trail on the east side of state Route 224 will be restricted north of Silver Springs Drive to Canyons Resort Drive.

Trail users can take the gravel trails off Old Ranch Road or the Millennium South paved trail and detour through Bear Hollow Drive.

There will also be a dedicated bike lane on Route 224 for southbound cyclists starting just north of Sun Peak Drive to Canyons Resort Drive.

The trails are expected to reopen in November.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver