Summit County Sheriff offers free youth ATV safety course

Utah law requires ATV drivers under 18-years-old to pass an educational safety course before hitting the trails.

To help young drivers, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the Division of Natural Resources to host a free course.

FULL INTERVIEW: Summit County Sheriff's Office Spokesperson Skyler Talbot Listen • 12:25

Sheriff’s office spokesperson Skyler Talbot said the first class is June 13.

“One of our patrol sergeants is actually certified to instruct this course through the state,” he said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 1. “Summit County is hosting it, but it is a state-run program. We are going to have, hopefully, three or four of these classes throughout the summer.”

Participants must bring their own, properly-sized ATV and safety gear including helmets, goggles, gloves, long sleeves, pants and boots.

The course is June 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Summit County Fairgrounds in Coalville.