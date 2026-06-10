Summit County considers more space for nonprofits in Dakota Pacific project

Six Ridge Partners, formerly Dakota Pacific, is asking Summit County to add 50,000 square feet to its Kimball Junction development.

Thirty-thousand square feet is for the Kimball Art Center’s new headquarters west of the former Skullcandy building, which will become the Kimball Junction library.

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said other nonprofits are interested in the remaining 20,000 square feet. He isn’t sharing any names but said some organizations are expected to attend a public informational meeting about Six Ridge’s request Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. in the Sheldon Richins Building.

“The development agreement … is an administrative development agreement, so it's not going to go to the council, so it's only sitting on my desk,” Scott said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 9. “But the council and I felt like there was a need to raise this to the public, let them know that this is happening.”

The Utah Legislature passed a law in 2025 to make sure the controversial development now dubbed “Altus Park City” would happen. That law is the reason only Scott, as county manager, can can amend that agreement with Six Ridge.

He told KPCW he’s waiting until after the Tuesday public meeting to make a decision. But it won’t be long after that.

“We need to give Six Ridge the direction on whether or not these buildings will be accommodated in the [agreement], because they need to tell our consultants and the architects, and they need to plan for it,” he said. “There's a lot of details left to decide.”

The county website says Tuesday’s meeting will include a light meal.

Scott said he expects Six Ridge to ask for other development agreement amendments in the future.