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Summit County considers more space for nonprofits in Dakota Pacific project

KPCW | By Connor Thomas
Published June 10, 2026 at 3:18 PM MDT
Construction equipment is seen on land owned by a subsidiary of Six Ridge Partners, formerly Dakota Pacific Real Estate directly west of the former Skullcandy building.
Jennifer Dobner
/
KPCW
The Kimball Arts Center plans to move from Park City proper to an up to 30,000-square-foot headquarters directly west of the former Skullcandy building in Kimball Junction.

The developer is asking the Summit County manager to amend their agreement to make it happen.

Six Ridge Partners, formerly Dakota Pacific, is asking Summit County to add 50,000 square feet to its Kimball Junction development.

Thirty-thousand square feet is for the Kimball Art Center’s new headquarters west of the former Skullcandy building, which will become the Kimball Junction library.

Summit County Manager Shayne Scott said other nonprofits are interested in the remaining 20,000 square feet. He isn’t sharing any names but said some organizations are expected to attend a public informational meeting about Six Ridge’s request Tuesday, June 16, at 6 p.m. in the Sheldon Richins Building.

“The development agreement … is an administrative development agreement, so it's not going to go to the council, so it's only sitting on my desk,” Scott said on KPCW’s “Local News Hour” June 9. “But the council and I felt like there was a need to raise this to the public, let them know that this is happening.”

The Utah Legislature passed a law in 2025 to make sure the controversial development now dubbed “Altus Park City” would happen. That law is the reason only Scott, as county manager, can can amend that agreement with Six Ridge.

He told KPCW he’s waiting until after the Tuesday public meeting to make a decision. But it won’t be long after that.

“We need to give Six Ridge the direction on whether or not these buildings will be accommodated in the [agreement], because they need to tell our consultants and the architects, and they need to plan for it,” he said. “There's a lot of details left to decide.”

The county website says Tuesday’s meeting will include a light meal.

Scott said he expects Six Ridge to ask for other development agreement amendments in the future.
Summit County
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas
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