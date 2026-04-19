Summit County deputies respond to unknown incident in Bear Hollow

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office responded to an “active incident” in the Bear Hollow area Sunday evening.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Skyler Talbot said residents should avoid the area and that “any threat to public safety is considered confined.”

Passersby reported a heavy law enforcement presence near the intersection of Bobsled Boulevard and state Route 224 just before 6:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released more about the nature of the incident Sunday.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is confirmed.