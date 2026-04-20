Summit County to share 910 Cattle Ranch master plan at open house Tuesday

Summit County residents can learn more about recreation plans at the 910 Cattle Ranch at an open house April 21.

The recreation proposal follows months of planning and input from public and private stakeholders. It outlines the county’s approach for opening the ranch to the public.

The county closed on the $55 million open space purchase in January. The 8,600 acres of ranchland is north of the Jeremy Ranch neighborhood.

Most of the funding comes from a $40 million U.S. Forest Service grant and the rest came from Summit County’s 2021 voter-approved open space bond.

Residents can learn more at Tuesday’s open house at the Sheldon Richins Building auditorium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Those interested are asked to RSVP.