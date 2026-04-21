UDOT urges safe driving to protect workers during construction season

That includes construction projects in Summit County on state Route 224 and Kearns Boulevard as well as U.S. Highway 189 repairs in Wasatch County.

During National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, UDOT is reminding drivers everyone plays a role in work zone safety.

In 2025, Utah saw more than 2,100 work zone-related crashes, four of those were fatal.

To lower those numbers, drivers are asked to slow down, follow posted speed limits, watch for changing traffic patterns and move over to give crews room to work.