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UDOT urges safe driving to protect workers during construction season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published April 21, 2026 at 4:12 PM MDT
Cars drive through construction on Kearns Boulevard in Park City on April 13, 2026.
Sydney Weaver
/
KPCW
Cars drive through construction on Kearns Boulevard in Park City on April 13, 2026.

Utah's fifth season, construction season, is underway. As more crews hit the roads, the Utah Department of Transportation is warning drivers to slow down and watch for traffic changes.

That includes construction projects in Summit County on state Route 224 and Kearns Boulevard as well as U.S. Highway 189 repairs in Wasatch County.

During National Work Zone Safety Awareness Week, UDOT is reminding drivers everyone plays a role in work zone safety.

In 2025, Utah saw more than 2,100 work zone-related crashes, four of those were fatal.

To lower those numbers, drivers are asked to slow down, follow posted speed limits, watch for changing traffic patterns and move over to give crews room to work.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver