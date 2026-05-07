Summit County seasonal roads begin to open for summer recreation

The road, which passes through Summit County, is now open from the Big Mountain Summit near mile marker 8 to mile marker 22 outside Henefer.

It is the fourth Wasatch Back seasonal road to open.

UDOT has already opened state Route 35 at Wolf Creek Summit between Francis and Hanna. State Route 224 through Guardsman Pass at the Summit and Wasatch County line is also open.

Wasatch County opened Indian Creek Road to Highway 6 in mid April.

The Brighton side of Guardsman Pass on state Route 190 and state Route 150 on Mirror Lake Highway east of Kamas will open later this spring.

Click here for a full list of UDOT’s seasonal roads.