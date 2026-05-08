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City Park trail to close for community center construction

KPCW | By Grace Doerfler
Published May 8, 2026 at 4:37 PM MDT
Trail users will take a detour via Park Avenue and Sullivan Road during construction.
Park City Municipal
Trail users will take a detour via Park Avenue and Sullivan Road during construction.

Park City will close a section of the Poison Creek Trail May 11 during construction of a community center in City Park. The closure will last about a month.

The paved trail runs parallel to Deer Valley Drive.

The section between the tennis courts and the skate park will be closed from May 11 to June 19.

Bikers and pedestrians will take a detour along Park Avenue and Sullivan Road.

The $19 million, 15,000-square-foot community center, called The Mine at City Park, is slated to open by the end of the year.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.
Park City
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler
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