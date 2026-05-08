City Park trail to close for community center construction

The paved trail runs parallel to Deer Valley Drive.

The section between the tennis courts and the skate park will be closed from May 11 to June 19.

Bikers and pedestrians will take a detour along Park Avenue and Sullivan Road.

The $19 million, 15,000-square-foot community center, called The Mine at City Park, is slated to open by the end of the year.

Park City Municipal is a financial supporter of KPCW.