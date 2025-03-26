Eastside Summit County planners agree to smaller Blue Sky expansion

It’s proceeding under the new “preliminary subdivision” process all subdivisions must use.

It takes county councils out of the process, giving unelected staff authority to make the final approval. Utah legislators say they instituted the policy last year to help increase housing supply.

Subdivisions are still required to have public hearings at local planning commissions.

That’s what Blue Sky did at the Eastern Summit County Planning Commission March 20. Commissioners voted 3-1 to consent to the subdivision, which complied with underlying zoning, but they protested the change in process.

“Some developers went to the state of Utah — and that's who I'll blame it on not calling you [Blue Sky] developers, but that's who I'll blame it on — has got the rule change that we can only have one public meeting, and I want to go on record that I am against that, and always will be against it. I think it's an insult to our public,” Commissioner Bill Wilde, the nay vote, said. “That's all I've got.”

The resort is adding 31 lots, down from the 72 it originally proposed. That would have required a rezone, but nearby Wanship residents spoke out at the last public hearing in November, so owner Mike Phillips downsized.

The expansion no longer includes restaurant or grocery plans either.

County staff are expected to give final approval this year, allowing the resort to break ground on its expansion if it complies with building permit requirements. So far, no date has been announced.