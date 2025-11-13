Summit County is handing out recreation grants. What did your community get?

The Summit County Council approved a subcommittee’s recommendations Nov. 12 to fund 15 projects with $1.2 million in restaurant sales tax money.

The single biggest grant recommended by the 2025 RAP-REC Committee went to Kamas City. It’s getting almost $264,000 to renovate Beaver Creek Park at 100 South and 100 East.

The next biggest items were $140,000 for Park City Municipal’s new community center and $130,000 for Basin Rec’s Mid-Mountain Connector trail near Ecker Hill Middle School.

North Summit Rec and the Summit County Fairgrounds both missed out on $300,000 for facility lighting and bleachers, respectively.

Committee Chair Karen Mazanec said their applications lacked sufficient detail and were missing bid information that the committee uses to see whether a project is actually feasible.

The committee has scheduled a rare December meeting to work on making the application process more clear.

“To make it clearer that we really need the bids, photos, schematics — like what we're looking for to make it easier for the applicants to give a better application,” Mazanec said Nov. 12.

There’s a surplus of RAP-REC money that will be added to next year’s pot — more than $350,000 — since two organizations went unfunded.

The council discussed giving North Summit Rec and the fairgrounds extra time to resubmit their applications but did not want to set a precedent for future application cycles.

Two unnamed applications, of the 19 total, were disqualified for not meeting grant requirements. RAP-REC money is reserved for parks or recreational facilities and can only be awarded to public organizations, not nonprofits.

Other funded projects include: Ure Ranch trail design and parking, a Weber-Provo diversion canal trail study, a Bonanza Flat warming hut or yurt and Oakley’s growing trail system.

Summit County funds nonprofits, including KPCW, through its annual RAP-Cultural grant.