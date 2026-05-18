Summit County speaker series to focus on snowmelt, water use
Summit County residents can learn more about how the snowpack shapes the area’s water, health and future at a free speaker event May 19.
Mountain Regional Water, Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, the Utah Division of Drinking Water and Kamas City will share insight into how the water system works and what low-water years can mean for drinking water and wells.
The May 19 event is at the Mountain Regional Water Special Service District off Old Highway 40 in Summit County starting at 6 p.m.
It’s free but reservations are required.