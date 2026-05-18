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Summit County speaker series to focus on snowmelt, water use

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:16 PM MDT
Parker Malatesta
/
KPCW
Spring runoff at the Hi Ute Ranch in Summit County

Summit County residents can learn more about how the snowpack shapes the area’s water, health and future at a free speaker event May 19.

Mountain Regional Water, Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, the Utah Division of Drinking Water and Kamas City will share insight into how the water system works and what low-water years can mean for drinking water and wells.

The May 19 event is at the Mountain Regional Water Special Service District off Old Highway 40 in Summit County starting at 6 p.m.

It’s free but reservations are required.
Tags
Summit County environment
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver