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Rocky Mountain Power prepares for dangerous wildfire season

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published May 27, 2026 at 2:38 PM MDT
A Rocky Mountain Power substation in downtown Salt Lake City is pictured on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.
Spenser Heaps
/
Utah News Dispatch
A Rocky Mountain Power substation in downtown Salt Lake City is pictured on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025.

A Wasatch Back energy provider is preparing for wildlife season and taking steps to protect Utah communities this summer.

As part of ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts, Rocky Mountain Power has installed safety settings and protective equipment that automatically shut off power when lines come into contact with debris, wildlife or strong winds.

In high-risk periods, the company can also temporarily de-energize power lines to reduce the likelihood of ignition or limit the spread of active fires. This occurred in 2025 in parts of Summit County when fire danger was high.

The utility company and Utah authorities are preparing for an active wildfire season after a record-warm winter and the lowest snowpack since 1930.

Rocky Mountain Power customers can prepare for potential outages by signing up for outage notifications, reviewing backup power options and assembling an emergency kit.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Content Producer
See stories by Sydney Weaver