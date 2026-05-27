Rocky Mountain Power prepares for dangerous wildfire season

As part of ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts, Rocky Mountain Power has installed safety settings and protective equipment that automatically shut off power when lines come into contact with debris, wildlife or strong winds.

In high-risk periods, the company can also temporarily de-energize power lines to reduce the likelihood of ignition or limit the spread of active fires. This occurred in 2025 in parts of Summit County when fire danger was high .

The utility company and Utah authorities are preparing for an active wildfire season after a record-warm winter and the lowest snowpack since 1930.