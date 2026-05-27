Two overnight paving projects reduce I-80 to one lane

The road repaving work reduces I-80 to one lane in both directions and affects late-night travelers between East Canyon Road and Lambs Canyon. The closure will continue nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Further west, another repaving project also has both sides of I-80 reduced to single lanes. It’s between 2300 East and Exit 130 to Interstate 215. Overnight closures there began May 12 and will continue through June.

According to UDOT, the projects will provide a smoother ride for drivers and extend the life of the roadway.

In all, UDOT crews will repave 22 miles, improve eight bridges, install 11 miles of fiber optic cables and upgrade nearly 50 miles of culverts over several years.

Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead, follow posted detours and use caution in the work zone.

